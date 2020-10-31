DDD Partners LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Twilio comprises about 1.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 752,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.31. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

