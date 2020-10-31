DDD Partners LLC Takes $7.11 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 473.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 59,703 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.73. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

