DDD Partners LLC Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,928 shares during the period. WestRock comprises 4.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.21% of WestRock worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in WestRock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

