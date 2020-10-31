Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,160 shares of company stock worth $931,162. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 284,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

