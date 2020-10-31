Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.85. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

