Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $2,216,276.28 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL opened at $60.26 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Dell by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 938.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

