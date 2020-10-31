Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells $2,216,276.28 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DELL opened at $60.26 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Dell by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell by 938.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
