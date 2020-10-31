Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

