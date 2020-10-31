DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.03

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 15872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). DENSO had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

