Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. AXA grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

