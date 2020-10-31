Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 72.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 17.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 326.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.