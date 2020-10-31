Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.62 and a 200-day moving average of €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.