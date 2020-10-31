Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

