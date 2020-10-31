Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research lowered Deutsche Post to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DPSGY opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

