DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DexCom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.41 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

