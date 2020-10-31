dForce USDx One Day Volume Hits $2,495.00 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,826.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.01905711 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00565430 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 3,620,799 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

