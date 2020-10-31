Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHIL. TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

