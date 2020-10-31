DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Compass Point started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $985.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

