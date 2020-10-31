Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

