Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $73.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

