Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

