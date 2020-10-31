Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,876,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

RKT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.