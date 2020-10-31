Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

