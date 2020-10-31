Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,011 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

