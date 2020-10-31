Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 4.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

