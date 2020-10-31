Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $199.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

