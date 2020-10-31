Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $191.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $209.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

