Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

