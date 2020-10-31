Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.