Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after purchasing an additional 867,441 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,943 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,181,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

