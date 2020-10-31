Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

