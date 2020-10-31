Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

