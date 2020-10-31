Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,908.5 days.

Dno Asa stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.