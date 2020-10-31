Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,908.5 days.
Dno Asa stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
About Dno Asa
