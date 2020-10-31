Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $158.58 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00016992 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

