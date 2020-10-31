Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, November 1st. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

