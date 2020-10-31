Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $31.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

