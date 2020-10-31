Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 16115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The stock has a market cap of $90.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.92.

About Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

