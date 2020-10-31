DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

