Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,941 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

