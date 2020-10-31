DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

