DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $131.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DTE Energy by 25.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.