DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

