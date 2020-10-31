Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.10 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $136.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.80 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Duluth posted sales of $119.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $665.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $672.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $709.93 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $729.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.07. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

