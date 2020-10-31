Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $367,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 111.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 138.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day moving average is $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

