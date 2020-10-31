Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

