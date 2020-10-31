Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.