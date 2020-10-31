Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $283.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

