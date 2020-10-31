Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 19,400 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $24.72 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

