Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,721,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,370,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after buying an additional 3,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,165,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

