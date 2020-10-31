Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $194.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

