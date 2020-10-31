Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 55,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fortive by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 138,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

FTV stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,819,262 shares of company stock worth $624,410,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

